Hampton product, Jets QB Taylor undergoes procedure on knee

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (WTKR)- Tyrod Taylor has battled the injury bug ever since his NFL career began, but his latest setback isn't expected to keep him out very long.

According to ESPN, Taylor will miss the remainder of the preseason after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, correcting an issue that had kept him on the sidelines for more than a week.

Jets' head coach Aaron Glenn called the procedure a "minor scope." He said the hope is that the team's backup quarterback will be ready in time for the September 7 season opener against the Steelers.

The former Crabber is entering his 15th NFL campaign and was in firm grip of the Jets' backup role behind Justin Fields. He's entering his second season with the squad, the seventh team of his career. Last year he appeared in two games, completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

Injuries have popped up for Taylor at various points during his NFL tenure. He's battled ailments to his wrist, ribs and hamstring, has suffered concussions and had a lung punctured during a pain-killing injection by a team doctor during the 2020 season with the Chargers.

Taylor's most successful stretch came during his three seasons in Buffalo from 2015-2017. The first two campaigns with the Bills saw him eclipse the 3,000 passing yards mark and throw for 20 and 17 touchdowns, respectively. His career began as the backup quarterback in Baltimore.

The Hampton product returned to his hometown in July to host his annual community weekend. Throughout his entire career, he's given back to the Peninsula and worked to give opportunities to the youth in his community.