Man killed after shooting outside Hampton restaurant: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after a shooting outside a Hampton restaurant early Friday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived to the the Karma Restaurant & Lounge on Lincoln Street. Hampton police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound — he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The man did not survive, according to Hampton police.

Hampton police have not released any information about a potential suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 will provide updates when more information becomes available.

