Community activist speaks out after family member shot, killed in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2025, as officers say 36-year-old Brent Hargraves was shot and killed on Calvin St. Monday night.

“It hit me hard," said community activist Bilal Muhammad.

Muhammad, well-known in Hampton Roads for being outspoken about preventing gun violence, spoke Tuesday about the death of his niece’s son.

Watch: Man fatally shot in Portsmouth on Calvin Street

“New Year’s Eve day, he introduced his little son to me. So he was really deep into his family life," said Muhammad.

On Tuesday, police had not released details about the shooting.

Watch: Task force holds meeting in hopes of ending crime, violence in Portsmouth

People who live on Calvin St. were too scared to speak on camera.

One woman told News 3 that Hargraves was driving her truck when he was shot and was on his way to her house.

She said he hit two parked cars on the street after being shot. Those two cars were still there Tuesday afternoon.

Watch: Those impacted by gun violence in Hampton Roads call for justice

News 3 has covered Muhammad’s efforts to prevent gun violence, including in June 2024 on the one-year anniversary of his son being shot and killed.

He said Tuesday he also lost a family member to gun violence several decades ago.

Watch: One year later: Community activist in Norfolk talks about son's murder

In the middle of his grief, he shares this message.

“I would like to say to the community, think! Think before you react," Muhammad emphasized. "We must continue to address this situation and, hopefully, the situation becomes better for more people, and the world becomes a better place.”

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the Monday night homicide in Portsmouth.