PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A house fire on Carson Crescent West displaced six people and two dogs, according to Portsmouth Fire & Emergency Services.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Carson Crescent West at 5:16 p.m. Firefighters reported smoke coming from the roof behind the home. The fire was extinguished by 5:50 p.m., and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults, four children, and two dogs who were displaced by the fire.