Woman killed following argument over loud music; Suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot: PPD

A man suspected of killing a woman on Decatur Street Friday morning was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the one block of Decatur Street for a reported shooting. Kiersten Moore, 32, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to police — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on initial gatherings, police say this shooting was spurred by an argument over loud music.

While on their way to Decatur Street, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car, police say. It was seen driving down Effingham Street. However, before officers could initiate a stop, the suspect crashed into a parked car, according to police.

The suspect was then found dead in his car from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth police at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. or visit www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

