Second victim dies in Elm Avenue shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A second victim has died in a double shooting on Elm Avenue, according to Portsmouth police.

Portsmouth police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue Wednesday evening, where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. 39-year-old Omar Tyron Evans died at the scene, while the second victim, 43-year-old Alice Otealia Watson, later died at the hospital.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects captured in surveillance footage. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.