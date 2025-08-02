Portsmouth Police searching for three missing teens

Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing teen boys.

Police say Thaddeus Kyle Horne (16), Aiden Lee McQuage (15), and Jerimiah Harris (13) were last seen Friday, August 1, 2025, in the 3500 block of Race Street.

Investigators say Horne was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans with white shoes; McQuage was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green shorts with black Crocs; and Harris was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and white sweat pants with white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a Crime Line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.