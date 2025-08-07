Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police activity in Portsmouth connected to search for at-large suspect: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police confirmed to News 3 that their presence on Cypress Road is related to the search for a suspect connected to a domestic incident that resulted in a woman's death and two officers being shot.

Portsmouth Police asked people to avoid the area between and around the 30 and 50 Blocks of Cypress Road, according to a post made on social media Thursday morning.

News 3 cameras show police parked near a Food Lion in the area.

Portsmouth police asked residents in the area to stay in their homes.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternate route," the post read.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back for updates once more information becomes available.

