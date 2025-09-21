Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth sends one man to the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hospitalized Sunday after being shot, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say a call came in at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting at the intersection of Frederick Blvd. and Turnpike Rd.

When officers got there, they found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital.

This comes less than a day after Portsmouth police say two men were shot in the 1200 block of Darren Dr. Both were taken to a hospital.

As of Sunday morning, both shootings remained under investigation and the exact conditions of all of the victims was unknown.