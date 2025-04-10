Portsmouth hosts event to honor those lost by violent crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Community members gathered on Wednesday to remember the victims of violent crime.

The Portsmouth Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Victim-Witness program partnered to host an honor ceremony event for National Crime Victims Week.

Participants took part in music, prayers, poetry and a dove release — all in remembrance of loved ones lost.

Some in attendance were impacted by violent crime.

"It made me feel like there's hope. They care. They have concern. They are working hard down here to do the best they can with what they have and that did it for me”, said Jacqueline Pettaway.

National Crime Victims Week continues through April 12.