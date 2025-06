PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One lucky casino-goer left Rivers Casino Portsmouth with $482,265 in their pocket on Thursday.

With a royal flush in diamonds, Prapai S. of Virginia Beach won the casino's highest progressive jackpot since its opening in January 2023.

The casino earned over $300 million in 2024, welcoming over 4 million customers since opening for business.

It announced in May that it would invest in a new hotel set to open in 2027.