Young praises Churchland's Jones as former Trucker begins college career

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Mike Young was asked at the beginning of Tuesday's media availability if he liked his Virginia Tech roster for the upcoming season better than last year's roster.

"God, I hope," the head coach responded.

Such is the hope of many Tech fans, as the Hokies are coming off a 13-19 season, 8-12 in ACC play. Young is bringing in a handful of new pieces, some via the transfer portal and others as true freshman, with eyes on elevating the talent and getting the program back to the top tier in the conference.

One of those true freshman added to the roster is Churchland product Sincere Jones. He's coming off a strong high school career with the Truckers, capping it off with an Eastern District Player of the Year showing. Jones is in the early stages of his tenure in Blacksburg, but is already making a strong impression on his new head coach.

"He's going to be a very good player," Young said. "He's a great person. I am thrilled that he's here. Big, strong body, has hit the ground running. As rookies, you want them with wide eyes and big ears and willing to learn."

Jones averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds as a senior with the Truckers and now hopes he can have the same impact at the college level. He verbally committed to Virginia Tech last June and said the program has a plan for him.

"I love the program, I love the plan they have for me," noted Jones after his commitment. "The coaching staff, they were great. I went to some of their practices and I liked the way it was organized, the way it worked."

"I am just really excited to have him on campus and enjoy working with him," Young added Tuesday, saying he doesn't predict how quickly a player will come along much anymore. "Sincere will run his own race and he's going to stumble a little bit, but he's a good basketball player and I'm really happy that he's in Blacksburg."

Jones will be competing for playing time with a handful of already-established players. Young pointed to Tobi Lawal, Amani Hansberry, Tyler Johnson and Neoklis Avdalas as options at the three and/or four spots with whom the Churchland product will be in the mix.

Young says 11 of the 13 players are on campus and working out, with the other two expected to join soon. Avdalas and Antonio Dorn have yet to arrive due to visa issues.