Dedicated women's imaging center opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Bon Secours Women's Imaging Center in the Elmhurst Square Shopping Center is now open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and several speeches Tuesday.

The center provides a range of services, including mammography, breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, and bone density testing. City leaders noted that it is the first dedicated women's imaging center in Portsmouth.

Alayna Johnson, director of imaging for Bon Secours Hampton Roads, highlighted the importance of the new facility.

"Before opening this center, women in Portsmouth had to travel to another city, like Norfolk, to get their services, which we know is a barrier to care. So, this is a huge deal," Johnson said. "Portsmouth has had one of the highest mortality rates for breast cancer, especially for women of color throughout the state. So it's very important that the women in Portsmouth have a place to go that offers access to this life-saving care."

Medical professionals at the center emphasized that mammogram screenings are the gold standard for diagnosing breast cancer, with screenings typically starting at age 40.

While staff noted there might be slight discomfort during the process, they assured that it is a quick test that can ultimately save lives.

Since the facility's soft opening at the end of May, the medical team has already performed 104 mammograms.

“This is more than a new facility. It’s a space thoughtfully designed just for women, recognizing their unique needs and reinforcing that their health matters,” said Johnson. “Too often, women put everyone else’s needs before their own health. By removing barriers to preventative care, we’re helping women in Portsmouth prioritize themselves, offering a place where they can receive care with empathy, dignity, and clinical excellence.”