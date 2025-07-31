New career pathway program launches for shipbuilding, healthcare in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new initiative, backed by a $300,000 grant, is opening doors for job seekers in Portsmouth and across Hampton Roads, focusing on direct training and job placement in shipbuilding and healthcare.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is partnering with local colleges and community organizations to launch two workforce development programs: Pathways to Shipbuilding and Healthcare Career Pathways.

These programs are aimed at preparing workers for high-demand, skilled jobs.

“One in healthcare and trades, and the other one in the shipbuilding industry,” said Shawn Avery, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

The initiative is designed to address the shipbuilding labor shortage while improving retention for underserved communities. The program will focus on hands-on training in areas such as welding, electrical work and certified healthcare roles.

Avery said the program is being developed in partnership with organizations, including What’s Next for Success Foundation, The Community College Workforce Collective, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Tidewater Community College and Newport News Shipbuilding.

“It’s really going to be about getting individuals into those training programs around welding and electrical that are in high demand,” Avery said.

Avery says starting wages for these positions are competitive. Welders can begin at $19 an hour, while electricians start at $22. Roles in healthcare and carpentry range from $18 to $20 an hour.

Alcee Flores, a representative from Neighborhood, a career and community development program involved in the effort, said the goal is to equip people with industry-recognized credentials that match the region’s workforce needs.

“They really are the pulse of what the workforce and employment needs are in our region,” Flores said. “We take our cues from them, as far as what industry-recognized credentials and training partners exist in our region.”

The Healthcare Career Pathways will help 20 job seekers from underserved communities through two cohorts. There will be career readiness training, proper job certifications and job placement assistance.

Flores added that grassroots efforts are key to building lasting career opportunities.

“We are very boots on the ground,” she said. “But if we all work together, then we are going to create those pathways.”

The programs are part of a one-year grant cycle. Applications are now open, and training is scheduled to begin Oct. 14.

For more information or to apply, visit the Hampton Roads Workforce Council website.