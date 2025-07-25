Portsmouth opens cooling stations as heat index soars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As heat index values climb into the triple digits, residents across Portsmouth are searching for relief, whether it’s in their homes, their cars or public spaces offering cool, conditioned air.

The city has activated 10 official cooling stations, including the Portsmouth Public Library and City Hall, offering residents a place to escape the heat and hydrate.

“You’ll sweat to death out here,” said Ernest Mills, who took refuge inside the library to rest and cool down. “Yeah, you gotta drink it while it’s cold.”

City officials say vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, are at heightened risk during these extreme temperatures.

“This kind of heat affects kids and affects people that have existing medical conditions, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems,” said Anna McRay, Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management for Portsmouth.

McRay urges everyone to pay close attention to their bodies in the heat.

“You may physically sweat less. You may feel like you're okay, but you really need to make sure that you're drinking enough water,” she said. “If not, the next step your body will go to is heat stroke, and that is a severe medical emergency.”

For additional preparedness, McRay recommends visiting ready.gov for detailed information on heat safety and emergency planning — especially for individuals with access or functional needs.

Cooling stations in Portsmouth are open to the public during regular business hours. For residents like Mills, they’re a critical way to stay safe in dangerous heat.

For more information about cooling station locations, visit portsmouthva.gov.