Portsmouth man found not guilty in 2023 death of infant daughter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man who was arrested and charged in connection with his infant daughter's death was found not guilty, according to a statement from the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

Dontae Taylor and his wife, Chante Smith, who were 36 and 25, respectively, at the time, were arrested a week after their infant daughter died on Dec. 2, 2023. Neighbors told News 3 that the daughter was about a month old.

On Nov. 26, police responded to the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard for a report of a child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Despite life-saving measures, police say she died upon arrival at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

The initial arrest warrant alleged that Smith murdered the child and Taylor caused the baby serious injury by refusing to provide necessary care.