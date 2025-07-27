‘Landyn Strong’: Bikers ride for Virginia Beach boy recovering from gunshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The rumble of engines and sounds of celebration echoed through Portsmouth this weekend, all in support of a local boy whose story has inspired many across Hampton Roads.

Ten-year-old Landyn Davis was front and center Saturday as dozens of bikers hit the road for a benefit ride aimed at supporting him and others affected by gun violence.

The event, which also included a Caribbean festival, brought together families, businesses and community leaders for a day of healing and hope.

“It means everything,” said Landyn’s father, Steven Davis. “Without our community, we wouldn't be where we are. They helped us out when we were down and out.”

In February 2024, Landyn was struck by a stray bullet in his own home. The shooting left him seriously injured, but since then, he has made remarkable strides through intensive therapy.

His mother, Emily Rigsby, said her son continues to reach new milestones and remains a symbol of resilience.

“He works hard every day in therapy,” Rigsby said. “He’s getting stronger every single day.”

Out of their own tragedy, Landyn’s family created the Landyn Davis Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families and children affected by gun violence. The foundation offers financial support, therapy resources, and community connections to help ease the burdens many victims face during recovery.

Matt Conley, general sales and finance manager at Bayside Harley-Davidson, said the event was a chance to unite businesses and the community.

“We want to help everybody feel like the road is their oyster, and anything is possible,” Conley said. “For situations like this, supporting Landyn just makes people feel good and reminds us why we’re here.”

Joseph Kelly, also known as Uncle Joe, is the founder of the Island Post Music Session. He told News 3 he came up with the idea for this event a year ago in collaboration with Harley-Davidson. Kelly said he wanted to bridge the gap between the Portsmouth community and businesses.

"I'm a Harley rider, so they can tell you, they see me almost daily here, and I see festivals here, but I've never seen them to the fact that where the community played a part of the festival. So my idea is — I live in Truxtun, Portsmouth, and it's right across the street from Harley-Davidson, and I want them people to come out of their houses and come over here and enjoy what the people do here for the community," Kelly said.

Landyn’s journey has not only sparked generosity but also a movement — a message printed on the shirts worn throughout the crowd: #LandynStrong.

“There’s always somebody out there who has been in your situation,” Rigsby said. “And there are people like the Landyn Strong Foundation who can help take some of that burden off of you.”

The money raised from the benefit ride will go toward the Landyn Davis Foundation and help other families who have been affected by gun violence.