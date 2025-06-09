Teen hurt in shooting on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting sent a teen boy to the hospital Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Maple Avenue. That's north of Duke Street, between Elm and Effingham Avenue.

Authorities said the boy was taken to the hospital, but they did not have any details on the severity of his injuries.

It comes after four people, including two teens, were shot at a graduation party in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth Saturday night. All four victims are expected to survive.

Police have been posting social media reminders for parents, saying the city has a curfew for minors. Anyone 17 or younger in Portsmouth must be home with a parent or guardian between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.