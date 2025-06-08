Portsmouth Police Investigate Shooting at Graduation Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that injured four at a graduation party on Saturday.

Investigators responded to a call on the 400 block of Viking Street for a shooting at 11:44 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, four victims were found: two adults and two children. All had gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.