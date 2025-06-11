New grant program aims to improve safety, security in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Partnership is looking to light up downtown with its new safety and visibility initiative.

Safe & Secure Downtown is a program targeting areas with low nighttime visibility and security in the city's High Street Corridor, according to a release from the partnership. Property owners within the corridor will be eligible for support provided by the partnership. The group plans to implement this program through a two-step process.

Main Street will be the initial focus. Trees along the High Street median will be strung with new lighting.

Businesses located on the median are encouraged to sponsor blocks of tree lighting upgrades for $5,000. This lighting is expected to improve nighttime navigation safety and enhance the atmosphere for late-night activities. Following this, local businesses on the downtown corridor will receive security and lighting upgrades. The Partnership will assist with the application and permitting processes to complete these upgrades.

Businesses will receive incentives beyond the security and safety of their properties. A $1,000 participation bonus will be granted to those who make qualifying improvements, such as exterior lighting installations on the front and rear of the building, security camera installation or upgrades, and connectivity to the Portsmouth Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Monitoring Center.

Interest forms are due June 15. Contractors are expected to visit participating businesses on June 20, with the final application deadline set for June 25.

To access the interest form, click here.

Any questions regarding the program and business eligibility should be directed to Liz Pasqualini at pasqualini@portsmouthpartnership.org or 860-912-9985.