Police search for suspect after 2 adults, 2 teens were shot at Portsmouth graduation party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a shooting that happened at a graduation party in the Cavalier Manor section of the city over the weekend.

Police said four people were shot and injured in the 400 block of Viking Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Among the people who were injured are two adults: an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The other two who were hurt are both 16-year-old girls.

The four who were injured were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police say.

Police have not shared a suspect(s) description at this time. They're encouraging anyone with information that could help identify and locate a suspect to come forward by calling the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.