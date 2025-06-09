Shooting at Portsmouth graduation party raises youth curfew concerns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two adults and two teens were shot and injured at an impromptu graduation party on Viking Street over the weekend. That's in the Cavalier Manor section of the city. Police said they were called to the scene at 11:44 p.m. The violent incident prompted some neighbors to question whether the city is enforcing its curfew rules.

Mayor Shannon Glover expressed his disappointment about the incident, especially since it took place during a time meant to celebrate achievement.

“On Saturday, three of our high schools graduated. This day is supposed to be the most incredible day of a young person's life. Commencement. Their beginning,” Glover said.

Glover is thankful the situation wasn’t worse.

“Because this could have been really bad. Really bad,” he added.

The mayor noted that the gathering was held about 45 minutes after the city’s curfew for minors and lacked adult supervision, which could have helped prevent the violence.

“This is the opening of the summer fun season and people will be out. Young people will be out and about throughout the city, throughout the region. Please, I can’t stress enough to know where your folks are,” Glover stated. "The overall message today is parents, family members know where your children are. I say that as a parent, a grandparent."

News 3 visited downtown Portsmouth to gauge residents’ awareness of the citywide curfew for minors.

“That's entirely new to me,” said resident Nicholas Smothers.

Smothers wasn't the only person hearing of the rule for the first time.

Portsmouth’s code (Ch. 24, Article I, Sec. 24-3) states that the curfew “has been a significant factor in deterring juvenile delinquency in the past,” although evidence to support this claim is not provided. The code mandates that anyone 17 or younger must be home between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exemptions. For instance, a minor can be exempt for travel directly to a place of employment. First-time violations may result in a verbal warning and an officer taking the minor home. Repeated offenses could lead to further consequences for both the minor and their parents. Parents could even face a misdemeanor charge.

Residents had mixed feelings on the rule.

“I don't think it would have had much of an impact on me growing up because usually that’s the time you're supposed to be at home in bed, and I’m usually at home anyways. But, yeah, it’s just kind of interesting to hear that the city feels it needs to take action,” Smothers said.

And despite the city's numerous efforts to reduce crime, Glover emphasized that the incident in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood serves as a reminder.

“It reminds us you can't rest on yesterday,” he said, again encouraging parents and guardians to remain vigilant and encouraging folks to report concerns as they arise.

The Portsmouth Police Department confirmed they enforce curfew regulations but were unavailable to interview for this story.

According to the police department’s tracker, the Cavalier Manor neighborhood is now tied with the Uptown area for the highest number of gunshot wounds reported in the city over the past year.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.