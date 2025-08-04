From street patrols to building trust: How Portsmouth cut crime by nearly 50%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Longtime residents and local business owners say Portsmouth is feeling safer and the numbers back them up.

Police Chief Stephen Jenkins says the city has seen significant reductions in violent crime, including rape, robbery and homicide, thanks to new initiatives and a stronger community-police relationship.

“The one that gets the most talked about, unfortunately, is our murder and homicide,” Jenkins said. “Year to date, we are about 45% down during that time frame.”

Watch related coverage: New career pathway program launches for shipbuilding, healthcare in Hampton Roads

New career pathway program launches for shipbuilding, healthcare in Hampton Roads

During the city’s quarterly Chief’s Forum last week, Jenkins credited the Strategic Anti-Violence Enforcement (SAVE) unit and other initiatives for helping bring those numbers down. The unit focuses on interrupting cycles of retaliation, often linked to gun violence.

Portsmouth Police Department Chief's Forum Quarterly Update Presentation

“Someone pulls a gun on someone today, tomorrow it lends into someone’s car getting shot up, and potentially even something bigger,” Jenkins said. “Since April, we’ve been able to decrease those incidents by about 50%.”

That shift is being felt by people who live and work in Portsmouth.

Hazel Smith is a retired Portsmouth police officer and owner of That Art Store. A small business in historic downtown featuring work from over 40 local artisans. She says improved public safety is good for both morale and the economy.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth program helps young readers stay on track this summer

Portsmouth program helps young readers stay on track this summer

“I think they're really headed the right way,” Smith said. “If there are people coming here, they're going to spend money, whether it's at our restaurants or in our little shops, or at the music venues, or even the casino. All of it’s good for Portsmouth.”

Tiffany Robertson, a Portsmouth native and owner of "The Entertainment Lady - Mobile Entertainer," says she noticed more police patrols after moving back to her neighborhood near a school and the Rivers Casino.

“I saw a lot of officers patrolling the areas,” she said. “It works. We are a community together. It's not two different entities. So they're helping give back in the community.”

Jenkins says increased community cooperation has been key to solving crimes and restoring trust.

As efforts continue, Smith hopes more people will explore all the city has to offer.