Back to School, No Price Tag: Free supplies given out at Portsmouth block party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With just under two weeks until Portsmouth students return to the classroom, dozens of families gathered Wednesday for the first annual Back to School Block Party on Washington Street.

Hosted by Mercy Chefs, the event aimed to ease the financial burden many parents face during the back-to-school season.

Free school supplies, food, music, and community resources were available for families at no cost.

“We got book bags, and they stuffed the book bags with all kinds of stuff,” said Crystal Swain, a Portsmouth mother of three. “Things they can eat, pencils, and things they can take to school.”

Swain said school supplies for her family typically cost around $300 — a strain many local parents understand all too well.

According to the National Retail Federation, families across the U.S. are expected to spend more than $850 on back-to-school shopping this year.

With China as a leading supplier of backpacks, experts warn that tariffs could cause prices to increase even more.

Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc says his organization gave away more than 700 backpacks at Wednesday's event.

“Just be mindful. Your neighbor may be having a hard time getting their kids back into school,” LeBlanc said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

LeBlanc says they're giving away close to 4,000 backpacks across the 757.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover praised the efforts of LeBlanc and the Mercy Chefs team.

The block party, which included volunteers from across Hampton Roads, was designed to help children start the school year on the right foot and build a sense of unity within the community.

Local YMCA, Portsmouth Police and Fire Department, Portsmouth Public Schools, and community agencies and organizations were there.

Portsmouth Public Schools students return to the classroom on Monday, August 18.