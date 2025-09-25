Portsmouth PD overhauls policies, earns major accreditation to boost recruitment and trust

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is now part of an elite group of law enforcement agencies nationwide after earning a national accreditation from CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Only about 5% of departments across the country hold this distinction. Portsmouth's path to accreditation took more than two and a half years, ahead of the three-year window provided by CALEA.

The process involved updating policies, revamping officer training, and inviting the public to engage in police accountability processes.

“We are contracted with CALEA, which is the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies,” said Tonya Hopkins, the department’s accreditation manager.

One of the most notable changes during the process was a complete overhaul of the use-of-force policy. The department also added new training protocols and created opportunities for citizen case review, helping build transparency between officers and the community.

Currently, Portsmouth PD has 158 sworn officers, but needs 253 to be fully staffed. Elexia Washington with Portsmouth Police Department believes the accreditation will help bridge that gap.

“It communicates to potential hires that we’re a department committed to best practices, not just for the public, but for our officers as well,” said Washington.

Only a handful of law enforcement agencies in the region hold the CALEA accreditation. Portsmouth officials say this recognition marks a significant step toward improved community engagement and internal accountability.