Portsmouth gets ready to turn High Street into a lively, walkable celebration of community in October

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth’s historic Olde Towne is getting ready to turn High Street into a lively, walkable celebration of community, culture and local business.

The first-ever High Street Fest will close High Street for a day of live music, food, drinks and more than 60 local vendors on Saturday, Oct. 18. The event is part of the city's broader Main Street Initiative, aimed at revitalizing the downtown area.

Michelle Wren with Portsmouth Partnership says the day-long event is a big step forward for the city’s economic development efforts.

“We’re shutting off High Street from Middle all the way to Effingham,” Wren said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”

Wren says the festival will kick off with their farmers market at 9 a.m., and a live band will take the stage at noon. The festival runs until 5 p.m., but many restaurants and breweries plan to continue the fun with after-hours events.

Wren says the goal is to bring foot traffic directly to brick-and-mortar businesses, many of which are eager for the exposure.

“It just generates taxes, which then helps every citizen,” Wren said. “Not just people who live in Olde Towne, but the whole entire city.”

Local business owners are hopeful about the positive impact the festival will bring.

Stacy Harksen, owner of Hello Sweetie Cheesecakes, says High Street Fest represents more than just a bump in business. For her, it’s about reaching new customers and being part of the neighborhood’s growth.

“Hopefully it will bring a lot of new people that aren't from here,” Harksen said. “That’s what I’m hoping anyway.”

Harksen recently expanded her space on High Street to include seating, moving beyond a walk-in-only model.

“A couple of months ago, we acquired another space,” she said. “So now we have places for people to sit. We’re expanding.”

Wren says what makes High Street Fest unique is that it focuses on local talent and businesses rather than bringing in outside vendors.

“Our bricks and mortar that are within that footprint will be having drink specials all day,” she said. “You can go into your favorite brewery, grab a cup to go and walk out into the whole entire festival site, which is the first time Portsmouth has ever done anything like that.”

The event is also tied to the Virginia Main Street Program, a state grant initiative focused on revitalizing downtown corridors through strategic economic development.

“This is one of the first steps,” Wren said. ”With the city’s Innovation District and waterfront redevelopment also in the works, business owners and organizers alike say this is just the beginning of what’s to come for Portsmouth’s downtown.

For updates on High Street Fest, click here.