Task force holds meeting in hopes of ending crime, violence in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth leaders and community members met Monday night in an effort to bring crime and violence to an end across the city.

In the last month, Portsmouth police has received 64 reports of assault, according to the community crime map.

The city's Crime and Gun Violence Prevention Task Force met Monday to discuss to solutions. At the meeting, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins shared data around the recent violent incidents and Portsmouth United, a community-based initiative, gave a presentation. Attendees said they hope sharing data and ideas results in solutions that create change.

"It’s about actually putting together solutions. So what I hope this commission can and will do in the next year or so is to actually take some of those solutions take some of those ideas and put them on paper and turn them into policy and recommend them to city council," said task force member Jaylin Drewry.

Drewry continued, "Truly, city council has the ability to make the change. The mayor's office has the ability to make the change. The city manager has the ability to make the change. This commission is here to create those policies and turn them over to our elected officials in city of Portsmouth and hopefully, we can save lives."

City leaders say making a plan is how they can address gaps in their efforts reduce crime.

Those on the commission say the mayor's office and city council is encouraging and receptive. The hope is that the commission can meet once a month in 2025 to continue pushing things forward.