Another feline found in Downtown Tunnel, rescued by Portsmouth Animal Control

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time the past two months, a cat was rescued from the Downtown Tunnel on Thursday.

The Portsmouth Humane Society introduced "Secret Tunnel" to their followers on Facebook.

Secret Tunnel was taking part in an "uprising" against the tunnel tolls in Hampton Roads, according to the Portsmouth Humane Society. Cat owners have been urged to discuss alternative and safer methods of protests with their pets.

The "tiny and feisty" kitten is currently too young for adoption.

Around mid-May, another cat had wandered into the Downtown Tunnel. The Portsmouth Humane Society named this cat: Tunnel Vision.