Some child sex crime charges dismissed against Churchland High teacher

Content Warning: The following story includes details some may find disturbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Churchland High School teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with two underage students in 2015 is no longer facing two of the six child sex crimes he's charged with, according to the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Jarvis Green, 35, was arrested back in January and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role and two counts of forcible sodomy. Those felony charges were certified to a grand jury, the commonwealth's attorney's office says.

Churchland High teacher, Western Branch coach charged with sexually assaulting former students: PPD

At the time of his arrest, Green was also facing two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The commonwealth's attorney says those charges have been dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

"Under Virginia Code, with these types of charges, when the alleged offender is an adult and at least three years older than the victim, such charges must be filed within five years of the victim turning 18. In this case, that statutory time limit had expired," the commonwealth's attorney's office explains.

News 3 first reported this back in November when a school spokesperson said a Churchland High staff member – who’s since been identified as Green – was on administrative leave following "disturbing allegations" made against them in a social media post.

In addition to teaching at the Portsmouth high school, Green also coached girls basketball at at Western Branch in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Public Schools also placed him on administrative leave.

Last December, a detective conducted interviews with two women who both claim to have had a sexual relationship with Green in 2015 when they were students at Churchland High, a criminal complaint says. Both were underage at the time.

The complaint details the women's allegations, saying Green had sex with one of the students in a classroom and had sexual contact with another student in a car on campus, among other instances in his home at the time.