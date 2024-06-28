One year later: Community activist in Norfolk talks about son's murder

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday, June 29, marks one year since Ali Muhammad, 33, was killed on 1st Bay Street in Norfolk.

He was the son of community activist, Bilal Muhammad, who organizes local events and speaks out against gun violence.

Watch: Hampton Roads community activist’s son killed in shooting on 1st Bay Street in Norfolk

“It was so hard, because our son, he would work with us in the community with Stop the Violence,” said Muhammad.

The father was actually on the phone with his son when there was an altercation and someone shot Ali. Bilal says his son was just trying to leave to go to work to support his family including his three young daughters.

Now, Bilal and his wife Cynthia are helping to raise their granddaughters.

Watch: Norfolk activist, father of Ali Muhammad speaks out about arrest in son's death

“Our son, Ali, he used to tell me, ‘Dad, you always take care of my girls in the future if something may happen.’ And we said ‘Yes, sure.’ No hesitation.”

He added, “We spend a lot of time with his girls, because we want them to grow up with the same passion, the same love and desire.”

Watch: 1 week later, Norfolk police still searching for killer of Ali Muhammad

Muhammad said that taking care of the family is like a form of therapy for him. He also said though his son’s death is hard to talk about, he will continue to serve the community, especially reaching out to other parents who have lost a child.

“We have to continue to reach out to other families. We cannot stop.”

Jalen Garces, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ali Muhammad. A jury trial in this case is expected to begin October 22.