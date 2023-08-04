Watch Now
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Ali Muhammad, son of community activist

Posted at 7:43 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 19:56:53-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting the son of a Hampton Roads community activist.

Ali Muhammad and his three daughters.

Jalen Garces, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ali K. Muhammad, police said in a release. He's also charged with the use of a firearm.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on June 29, officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street after receiving a report about a person who had been shot.

At the scene, police say they found Muhammad, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Virginia activist’s son killed in fatal shooting

Ali is the son of Bilal Muhammad, a well-known activist in the Hampton Roads community, and is outspoken about preventing gun violence.

Police said Garces was taken into custody on Aug. 4. He's currently being held in Norfolk City Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

