Hampton Roads community activist aiming to stop gun violence holds vigil for son

NORFOLK, Va. — A community activist working to help combat gun violence in Hampton Roads is grieving the loss of his son who was recently shot and killed in Norfolk.

Saturday, the family held a emotional vigil to honor Ali Muhammand's life.

"I wish they didn't have did this to you," Muhammad's daughter said.

A piercing message from an 8-year-old who lost her father to gun violence.

In the midst of News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones speaking with her mother, she wanted to share a few words about her dad.

"I miss you," said the 8-year-old.

Family, friends, and community leaders filled Norfolk's Berkley Park as an outlet to heal with candles and balloons remembering Muhammad who was shot and killed earlier this week.

"My prayers and my love go to Bilal and his family because we should not have to be here," said Delegate Angelia Williams-Graves.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad has been pushing to stop gun violence in Hampton roads for decades.

He said he was on the phone with Ali as he was heading to work, then hearing gunshots.

"I knew right then. I called back no response. I called my wife, I called my children. I called 911 immediately and told them to go over there, our child [was] on the ground," said Bilal Muhammad.

Ali's partner, Kelly Shaw, said he was a great father to his 3 daughters, ages 8, 7, and 3, who were front and center at the vigil.

"They screaming out to me, I want the police to find them. Who took daddy from us? There just taking it really hard," said Shaw.

When Shaw got the call earlier this week that the father of her children died, she said she couldn't believe it and it was on of the worst days of her life.

Shaw believes Muhammad was targeted, leading her and the Muhammad family to seek justice.

"If I have to be out there to find him myself I'm going to be there, because he didn't deserve it. He didn't, he was a great father and a great person," said Shaw.

As Bilal vows to fight for justice for his son, the family is asking for anyone to speak up if they know anything that could help solve this case.