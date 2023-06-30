Hampton Roads community activist’s son dies in fatal shooting on 1st Bay Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The son of a community activist who advocates for gun violence prevention was shot and killed in Norfolk, according to police.

Police say just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, officers dispatched to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street after receiving a report about a person who had been shot.



At the scene, police say they found 33-year-old Ali Muhammad suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say they’re investigating his death as a homicide.

Ali’s father, Bilal Muhammad, confirmed to News 3 that the man who died is his son.

Bilal is a well-known activist in the Hampton Roads community, and is outspoken about preventing gun violence. At public events, he speaks about ways to combat gun violence and create a safer community. Bilal previously told us that advocating for change is personal for him after losing his brother to gun violence years ago.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.