1 week later, Norfolk police still searching for killer of Ali Muhammad, father of 3

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department says they are still actively investigating the homicide of 33-year-old Ali Muhammad and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 29, officers were called to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street. According to police, Muhammad, who had been shot, died at the scene.

Ali Muhammad is the son of well-known community activist Bilal Muhammad.

Bilal told News 3 on Friday that a celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 10.

One week ago, the family held a rally on 1st Bay Street. Afterward, Bilal called out to neighbors on a megaphone, urging anyone who may have seen or heard the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous.