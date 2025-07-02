Tides' Jackson puts together hot start to first Triple-A shot

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Jeremiah Jackson had been stuck in Double-A for four years. After being drafted by the Angels in 2018, he had never climbed beyond that level.

Then, at the beginning of June, he got that call. After being signed by the Orioles in the offseason, he was being promoted to Triple-A and joining the Tides.

"It always gives you a little extra motivation," Jackson said of his promotion. "Being in the same league in Double-A, you started to get a little less motivated, but getting called up and being here around these guys and realizing that it could be just a call away, it definitely drives you a little bit more to continue to play hard and realize that maybe those years I spent in Double-A were supposed to happen."

He's making the most of his opportunity. Since joining the team June 3, Jackson has been on a tear. Through 23 games, he's hitting .354 with eight home runs and 15 RBI. 16 of his 34 hits have been of the extra base variety and his ninth inning single Tuesday night extended his hitting streak to seven games. The infielder has tallied at least one hit in 19 of the 23 games he's played with Norfolk.

"Swinging the bat well," noted Jackson. "The guys in front of me are having good at-bats, so it's kind of forcing the pitcher to be a little bit more around the zone. I think it's a team game and we're all doing our job. It's fun to be in this atmosphere."

After the Angels drafted Jackson in 2018, he climbed his way to the Double-A ranks before being traded to the Mets in August of 2023. He elected free agency at the end of the 2024 season and was signed by the Orioles to a minor league contract this past November. He began the season with Double-A Chesapeake before his promotion last month.

Perhaps the arrival of some new energy will provide a boost for the club. After a 30-43 first half finish, the Tides are looking for a bounce-back in the back portion of the campaign, one that could propel them into the International League playoffs. Jackson says he's fitting right in with his new teammates.

"It's been awesome," he said. "Great group of guys. A lot of guys with big league time, a lot of guys are going to have big league time, so it's really fun to be around them and just be on a ball club where everybody wants to win and get better and move on."

Norfolk fell to Durham, 5-4, on Tuesday night, with Jackson going 1-for-5 at the plate. The Tides, who are 3-4 in the second half of the season, host the Bulls Wednesday and Thursday before hitting the road to Durham for a weekend three-game set.