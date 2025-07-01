Norfolk pastor semifinalist in national tattoo contest

NORFOLK, Va. — The faces of his mom, aunt, sister and wife are inked up and down one arm. Norfolk pastor Jordan Brown calls them his "guardian angels". His dad is represented on his tricep as well, as a halo.

"He's not dead, it's actually a joke," Brown said.

Brown's tattoos represent his philosophy, his culture, his faith and his lived experiences. When he entered a national tattoo competition, Inked Originals, Brown said it was because he felt his ink had a story to tell.

"My life experiences, from being homeless to being a pastor," Brown said, "All of these different things have some type of application of the stuff that I ended up putting on my skin, and it's pretty cool."

Brown has been the lead pastor at OV church in Norfolk for nearly 4 years and wears his faith in the form of Bible passages and religious imagery on his skin. He said that there is an expectation for what society thinks people with tattoos should act, and that he enjoys getting to build relationships and break the stigma.

As a semifinalist gunning for the grand prize, he could stand to win $25,000 dollars, a magazine cover and a tattoo session. Brown said if he won, he would give back to the community.

"I'm really interested in continuing my philanthropic endeavors," Brown said. "I donate to a variety of institutions in the area, I would probably give all of them a very decent gift just to show them my thanks and appreciation."

Fourteen finalists will be chosen after voting ends on Thursday, July 3 at 10 p.m. The public can cast their votes on Brown's page.