NNPD Chief to address video of officer pointing gun at SUV at City Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is expected to address a video circulating online showing a police officer pointing his gun at an SUV and its driver over the weekend at City Center.

The video was taken by Sumyah Tate, a 17-year-old high school senior. Tate posted part of the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed thousands of times. She spoke with News 3 with her mother's permission.

Tate says people gathered at City Center at about 2 a.m. Sunday following a high school prom in Hampton.

Her video shows the officer telling the driver to stop the SUV. In the video, Tate can be heard asking for the officer's identity.

"What's your badge number? What's your badge number?" Tate says. "Back up," the officer responded.

The video shows the driver eventually rolling down the window with their hands up, and the officer approaching with his gun still drawn.

Tate says she wants answers about the officer's actions.

"We want to know why the gun was being drawn to the boy or the car period," Tate said.

Tate's video does not show what led up to the incident or how it ended.

Chief Drew is expected to address the incident during a news conference Tuesday morning.

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