Peninsula residents asked to voluntarily conserve water amid drought advisory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Waterworks has issued a Stage II Drought Water Advisory Warning on Thursday, prompting officials to ask peninsula residents to conserve water.

It was noted that compliance to the advisory is voluntary. Newport News Waterworks recommended the following actions to conserve water:



Limiting non-essential uses of drinking water

Repairing household leaks such as dripping faucets and leaking toilets

Turning off water while brushing teeth or shaving

Reducing unnecessary water use during peak daytime hours

Watering lawns and landscaping only as needed between 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

Waiting for full loads to run dishwashers and washing machines

"The current conditions are the result of below-average rainfall, reduced streamflow and low reservoir storage levels," Newport News Waterworks noted.

Contact Newport News Waterworks at 757-926-1000 if you have questions.

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