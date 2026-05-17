Ebony Parker criminal trial begins Monday in Richneck shooting case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The criminal trial for former Richneck Elementary School Assistant Principal Ebony Parker begins Monday.

Parker faces eight felony counts of child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun a 6-year-old student used to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January 2023. Prosecutors allege Parker failed to take action before the shooting occurred.

Last fall, a jury found Parker liable for gross negligence in a civil trial and awarded Zwerner $10 million. Now Parker will face a jury again, this time in her criminal case.

Local defense attorney Eric Korslund, who is not involved in the case, recently spoke with True Crime 757 podcast host Jon Sham about what to expect from both sides.

"I think opening statements will be very powerful as well to let the people know where the prosecutor is going with this case ,which I can tell you right now — she knew about it. She could've prevented it. The defense are arguing this was not her fault. She didn't cause this. She should not be responsible for this," Korslund said.

For Parker to be convicted, jurors must reach a unanimous verdict that she is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt — a different standard than her civil trial.

"In a criminal case, you have to be sure of it. You know, perhaps not 100% sure, but you really got to be sure of it because of what you're dealing with here. On the civil side, it's what we call a preponderance of the evidence, so just more, more likely than not, that she's, she's liable," Korslund said.

Korslund also noted that jury selection could take longer than usual given the high-profile nature of the case.

"Typically jury selection may last a few hours, but in this particular case, they're going to need a large panel or a pool of potential jurors, and I think the first question is going to be: Who's heard about this case? and all those people are most likely going to be struck," Korslund said.

Parker did not testify in her civil trial and is not required to testify in the criminal case. Zwerner did testify in the civil trial and could be called to the stand again. During that trial, she described the moments after the shooting.

"I thought I had died I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner said.

Separately, the boy's mother pleaded guilty in connection with how the child was able to access the gun and is currently serving her prison sentence.

The trial is slated to last four days but could run longer if needed.

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