Menchville House Ministries seeks aid on Give Local 757 Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday marks Give Local 757 Day, and one of the organizations looking for help this year is Menchville House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Newport News that has served the community for over 25 years.

When people walk through the doors of the shelter, staff member Ms. Jane — who helps get the rooms in order — hopes they feel safe.

"The object is to make them feel like they're at home when they talk through the doors," Ms. Jane said.

For some residents, the shelter is more than just a temporary stop.

"I've people tell me that this is the safest space they've ever been in," Ms. Jane said.

The shelter houses families, including children, who need a place to stay. Executive Director Ann Ruffin said the organization works to create a welcoming environment.

"We try to make our environment as home like as possible because here we truly believe homelessness is an event not an identity," Ruffin said.

Ruffin said rising costs are driving more families to the shelter.

"Right now we're experiencing major rates in rental costs and inflation is just not keeping up with it," Ruffin said.

Families stay at the shelter at no cost, with the goal of connecting them to stable housing. However, the building has recently faced plumbing issues that have limited the number of people the shelter can serve while renovations are underway.

"Because of the plumbing, approximately five families cannot be served at this time," Ruffin said.

On Give Local 757 Day, the organization is asking the community to consider making a contribution.

"Your donation directly helps families," Ruffin said.

Staff say the work is meaningful and the results speak for themselves.

"It's super rewarding" said Ruffin. "It's really amazing to see them out in the community."

Information on how to donate to Menchville House Ministries is available at WTKR.com.

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