Hit-and-run involving pickup truck leaves 8-year-old boy injured: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday, Newport News police said Thursday.

Around 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 700 Block of Waterfront Circle. A woman told responding officers that her 8-year-old son was hit by a pickup truck when he was taking out the trash, according to Newport News police. The driver of the pickup truck was not at the scene.

The boy was sent to the hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries. Newport News police say this incident remains under investigation.

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