Newport News neighbors await results of coal dust air quality study

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Neighbors in Newport News continue to express concern about the impacts of coal dust on their community as they await the results of a new air quality study.

The issue has been an ongoing topic for decades. Neighbors report respiratory issues and black dust collecting on their homes.

Yugonda Sample-Jones has been vocal about the impacts of coal dust on her family over the years.

"Me being a resident in the community, I know that my son was affected. He had to be on a nebulizer, inhalers. That's something that we did not experience when we lived in other parts of the country," Sample-Jones said.

"Our home constantly has to be power washed, and one thing I noticed just this week, I had just streaks of black stuff on my white car," Sample Jones said.

This week, community members met to discuss how the coal dust impacts them during an air pollution conference at Christopher Newport University.

Part of the discussion centered around a team of researchers from the University of Virginia who placed devices around the community to measure air quality.

"We really focused on people living very close to the facility," said Sally Pusede from UVA's Repair Lab.

The researchers said they will reveal their air quality data this summer.

"I think that we know there is poor air quality in the area. I think this is going to confirm the information that we already know to be true," said Lathaniel Kirts from the East End Civic Association.

Once they get that information, members of the community hope to move forward with next steps to lessen the impact of the coal dust.

"It's always something we're living with and now taking ownership to get some solutions," said Sample-Jones.

"Definitely stronger ordinances, mitigation for the coal terminal," said Sample-Jones.

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