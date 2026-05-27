Hilton and Huntington Beaches under swimming advisory over unsafe levels of bacteria

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hilton Beach and Huntington Beach are both under a swimming advisory due to unsafe levels of bacteria, according to the Peninsula Health District.

Staff from the health district regularly monitor recreational waters for bacteria in the summer swimming season to ensure the water is safe. People who go into water with dangerous levels of bacteria are at an increased risk of getting gastrointestinal illness, according to PHD.

The amount of bacteria in the water at these beaches is higher than the state water quality standard, which is tested by using a bacteria called enterocci to determine the amount of fecal contamination in recreational waters, according to the PHD.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

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