Noodle: The Thinkers Convention wraps up in Newport News with Google partnership and global attendance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The final day of Noodle: The Thinkers Convention brought together creators, tech leaders and community voices from across the world to downtown Newport News.

For some attendees, getting there was no small feat. Yoko Hayashi traveled all the way from Japan to attend — and the journey was far from smooth.

"I must go to this event," Hayashi said.

A delay with her visa caused major issues, including a missed flight.

"So I missed my flight," Hayashi said.

After finally making it to Virginia, more problems waited for her.

"I find out my reservation for the hotel was cancelled," Hayashi said.

But despite the obstacles, Hayashi says being part of the convention made the entire trip worth it.

"I had to go through so much to come here but it was worthwhile," Hayashi said.

City leaders say events like this are about more than entertainment — they are about building connections and bringing new opportunities to Newport News. Mayor Phillip Jones joined conversations throughout the weekend about the city's future and growing its national profile.

"It's more than just music to gather the best and the brightest minds and AI," Jones said.

The convention also brought new partnerships, including support for Newport News Public Schools.

"And to have Google sponsor our school system, that was the biggest win for me today," Jones said.

As the weekend came to a close, leaders say they hope the energy from the event continues long after the stage lights go dark.

"Hopefully people leave here feeling inspired," Jones said.

Jones says that momentum comes from the people who call the city home.

"To be mayor of Newport News has been the greatest offer of my life because I get to help lead this team but it's not just me. It's the entire community," Jones said.

Speakers and city leaders say they hope the convention returns to Newport News next year.

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