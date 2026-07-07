Adopt a pet for $70 or less at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter through July 26

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Adoption fees at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter are reduced through July 26 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event — the nation's largest funded adoption event.

The promotion runs July 5–26 and comes as shelters face capacity challenges. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring $20 toward each dog adoption and $10 toward each cat adoption, PRAS says.

Adoption fees during the event are:



Adult dogs (1 year and older, over 30 lbs): $30

Small dogs and puppies (under 1 year and/or 30 lbs and under): $70

Senior dogs (8 years and older): $0

Adult cats (1 year and older): $40

Kittens (under 1 year): $50

Senior cats (8 years and older): $0

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is a collaborative venture supported by Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and York County. The facility is managed and operated by the City of Newport News on behalf of the four jurisdictions.

The shelter's primary responsibilities include reuniting stray animals with their owners, rehoming owner-surrendered pets, and facilitating adoptions. More information on the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and adoptions can be found here.

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