Virginia's free VA Deed Alert system fights property fraud

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new statewide effort in Virginia aims to protect homeowners from deed fraud — a crime where fraudsters use public records and forged documents to transfer ownership or sell property they don't own.

The program, called VA Deed Alert, is a free property alert system that notifies homeowners when a document is recorded under their name or property.

It is rolling out across Virginia, though not every city has opted in yet. Circuit Court clerks must be the ones to opt into the program for their city or locality.

A 2025 study by Virginia Tech, George Mason University, and Housing Forward Virginia found fraudsters often target vacant land, second homes, and properties with no mortgage. The crime can go undetected.

Angela Reason, Clerk of Circuit Court in Newport News, said the vulnerability lies in how property records work.

"Let's just say someone was to record something against your property, there's no way you would know that," Reason said.

Reason said clerks review documents to make sure they meet Virginia's recording requirements — but they are not looking for fraud.

"We're not title examiners; we're strictly looking to record this document. Does it meet the standards?" Reason said. The standards include having a verified up-to-date Virginia notary, a wet signature, and if its in the correct font.

Because they are not investigators focusing solely on fraud, clerks across the state pushed for VA Deed Alert.

This online system will alert people with an email notification whenever a document is recorded with city land records that matches their name or Tax Map/Parcel ID number.

The sign-up process is simple. First, the clerk of circuit court in each locality must opt into the service. Once they do, residents can register for free. Enrollment takes only a few minutes.

Reason says about 100 people in Newport News have already signed up. According Virginia's State Corporation Commission, it is critical to get a title exam when buying property, so you know the records are legitimate.

"Your home is one of the things that you work extremely hard for so if something happens, you should know," Reason said.

Check this link to see if your city is participating.

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