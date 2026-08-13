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Man killed in fatal stabbing on Woods Road, police say no threat to public

Newport News Police
Leondra Head
Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a deadly stabbing on Thursday afternoon on Woods Road, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 4:25 p.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Woods Road on the report of a fight where they found a man who had been stabbed. The man died at the scene, according to NNPD.

Everyone involved in the incident has been identified, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked tocall the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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