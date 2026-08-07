Newport News mid-year crime report: Murders, assaults down; rapes, burglaries rise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city's mid-year crime report was released on Friday and showed decreases in most of the citywide offenses outlined by police.

"When we stood here last August, we were able to report encouraging news — a meaningful reduction in homicides and gun violence. I'm proud to say this positive trend has continued," Newport News Mayor Philip Jones said.

Full press conference: Newport News city leaders provide mid-year crime report for 2026

Full press conference: Newport News city leaders provide mid-year crime report for 2026

Jones was joined by Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew for the press conference on Friday. Drew emphasized efforts to decrease the number of youths impacted by gun violence in the city. He said the city's mid-year crime report showed an encouraging decrease in this category.

"We've had one juvenile shot in our city this year compared to eight victims that suffered gunshot wounds this time last year," Drew said.

Below are Newport News police's year-to-date citywide offenses from Jan. 1 to Aug. 2.:

The percentage change noted is compared to the same time period in 2025.

Violent crime total: 606 (8.5% lower)

Property crime total: 2,315 (12.6% lower)

Murder: 10 (9.1% lower)

Rape: 24 (9.1% higher)

Robbery: 94 (6.9% lower)

Aggravated assault: 478 (9.5% lower)

Burglary: 234 (2.6% higher)

Larceny: 1,907 (12.1% lower)

Vehicle theft: 174 (31.1% lower)

Drew also touted the police department's clearance rate when it comes to non-fatal shootings. He said the rate sits at 80% so far this year in this category.

The press conference on Friday saw the mayor discuss efforts to reduce gun violence by investing in technology, training, and outreach. Jones highlighted the city's plan to continue investment in programs such as the Youth THRIVE initiative.

"Additionally, we will continue to invest approximately $1.3 million annually in organizations that support this work. These partners, the ones who are boots on the ground, confront the challenges that drive violence: food insecurity, job training, education, mental health needs," Jones said.

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