18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured earlier this month, Newport News police said on Wednesday.

18-year-old Edward Maurice Barcus was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and other weapons offenses, according to Newport News police. He was arrested on Tuesday.

On July 17 around 8:48 p.m., officers responded to the 0 Block of Teardrop Lane. One victim was found inside a vehicle while another was found on the ground near the vehicle at the scene, according to Newport News police. Both victims were sent to the hospital.

19-year-old Jason Ernesto Martinez Hernandez died from his injuries, according to Newport News police. The other victim remains in "stable condition" at the hospital.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, according to Newport News police.

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