Boyfriend of Newport News mom also facing murder charge in 5-year-old's death: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The boyfriend of a Newport News mother charged with murder in her 5-year-old son's death is also now facing a murder charge, police said Wednesday.

30-year-old Gregory Glenn Martin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, child abuse/neglect causing serious injury, and providing false information or failing to provide sex offender registry information.

Newport News Police Department

The boy's mother, 27-year-old Katrina Marie Sudberry, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse on Friday.

Newport News police confirmed to News 3 that Martin is Sudberry's boyfriend.

Watch previous coverage: Boy, 5, dies after being found beaten; mom faces murder charge: Docs

Boy, 5, dies after being found beaten; mom faces murder charge: Docs

On July 16 around 2:18 p.m., crews responded to a house in Walden Pond Court for an alert indicating a medical crisis for a 5-year-old boy. At the scene, officials found Sudberry screaming and crying in a bedroom while her son was found lying on the floor with bruises all over his body and face, according to the documents.

On Thursday, Sudberry said her son was low energy and had vomited that morning, the documents say. She later found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor. Sudberry would then call her mother before contacting 911.

Watch previous coverage: Mother charged after 5-year-old dies from blunt force injuries, police say

Police: Mother charged after 5-year-old dies from blunt force injuries

Sudberry admitted during an interview that she had disciplined her son through physical punishments, which included the use of her hands, a belt, and exercises such as push-ups and wall squats, according to the documents. Sudberry also said she used a belt to discipline her son two days earlier.

The boy was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to Children's Hospital of the Kings' Daughters, the documents state. Preliminary findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's autopsy suggest the boy died from blunt force trauma, prompting a homicide investigation. This was determined after various lacerations to his organs and abrasions on his face were discovered by examiners.

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